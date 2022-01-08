Lady recounts how her niece escaped being used for ritual by her fiancé

A Nigerian lady identified as Chinwe Lillian Okafor, on Facebook has recounted how her niece escaped being used for ritual by her fiance.

Her full statement,

“My niece was almost used for ritual on the 25th December 2021. Her fiance picked her up to go see his parents, on their way to his village he diverted to a narrow and lonely road. They drove for several hours until she started questioning him. He claimed that his parents were not home yet, so let them go visit some friends before proceeding.

“The young man was always on a strange call and whenever this call comes in, he will quietly step down from the vehicle and answer the call. They got to a point, he stopped and started making some funny calls.. My niece over heard his conversation and tried to escape, he caught her, seized her phone and handbag then locked her inside the vehicle until they got to a shrine.

“They were other girls there tied, fortunately for her, she wasn’t tied. As luck would have it, her fiance and some other guys(about three of them) stepped out for further discussions and that was how she escaped and ran through a thick forest until she got to the road. Since then, she’s yet to recover from the shock. So many girls are tied up there and other girls will join soon.

“Who are your friends? How much do you know who you are dating? Carry out due diligence on that person before saying I do! Things are happening… I said it before and will say it again, ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD! Thank God for saving my niece.”

