Lady reveals the strange requests she received from an entitled pastor

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Lolo Nneka has revealed the strange requests she received from a ‘greedy’ and ‘entitled’ pastor.

According to Lolo, she has been helping the pastor for sometime with finance, only for him to request for a car and a phone for his wife.

She wrote:

“There is this struggling pastor on my street that lives from hand to mouth.
He has a wife and two kids, I help him from time to time out of my magnanimity not because I am under any obligation to help him or I am relying on him for prayers.

I was born and bred in the Catholic Faith, Even though I have not been attending church for sometime, if I resume church today it will still be Catholic.

I don’t do pastors, TBH I hardly rate them. I just decided to assist this one occasionally because his suffering is glaring. He comes to me with all kinds of visions and conspiracy theories but I wave him off because I simply do not believe in those things.

Some days ago, I went to his house, he lives inside the church with his family, I wished them a Merry Christmas, he started asking me to buy him a car, and that his kids are always crying when they see other people’s cars, so he sized me up and concluded I can buy him a car lol🤣🤣🤣🤣 He said the holy spirit asked him to make that request from me.

I quietly did the transfer of 20k I had in mind for give him, told him and his wife I was leaving. The wife escorted me home with her kids, I had nothing to offer them so I gave the kids my mint 200 naira notes that was up to 5k, the wife thanked me and left.

Two days later a friend asked me if I know of anyone that needs help, I told him I know of a struggling pastor. He told me to send him the pastor’s account details, I did it immediately and he credited the pastor another 20k. The pastor called to thank me and even sent a text

Yesterday afternoon I was sitting alone and minding my business when I got a text from him asking me to buy his wife a phone.
Have you ever seen a person as greedy and entitled as this? Said the spirit asked him to tell me to buy his wife a phone.

Can you beat this?”

