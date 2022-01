Lady reveals what her male friend said to her after she sent him money

A lady simply identified as Toluwani has shared her male friend’s reaction after she unexpectedly surprised him with cash gift.

According to the lady, she gifted him the money as a way of thanking him for being a good friend to her ever since they met each other.

Following her kind gesture, her 30-year-old friend has been showering praises on her as he informed her that no female friend had ever sent him money to take care of himself.

She wrote;

”I sent my male friend money yesterday, with thanks for being a good friend. He has been thanking me like forever.. Baba said he has never gotten an alert from a female friend, He’s 30 fam.”

See her tweet below: