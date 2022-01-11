Lady shares photo of what she saw at the entrance of Mummy GO’s church

A lady identified as @burntdodo has shared a photo of the signpost which she saw at the entrance of evangelist Funmilayo‘s church.

BurntDodo revealed that she visited the church for the first time, and as she was about entering the church, she saw a signpost at the entrance which made her take off her earrings immediately.

In the signpost, earrings, necklace, short skirt, carved brows amongst other fashion stuffs were flagged as prohibited items in the church.

She wrote:

“I woke up early to visit this church. To be honest, I was stunned with the size of the church. Expected it to be a tiny building. Wrong oh. It was very wide and a small building by the side was for the children’s church. As I parked and tried stepping into the building, I was stopped. Ghen ghen!

Then I noticed this at the entrance. In this type of situations, you have to comply, you don’t need no drama. My scarf slid up and she sighted my earrings. She called me back. 🤣she helped me take those off too. I was just very calm and I kept smiling at her.”

See posts below: