Lady shares video of her mother’s reaction after she expressed fear to hold live chicken during wedding

A Nigerian lady identified as Sandra Essor has shared a video of her mother’s reaction after she expressed fear during her traditional wedding.

According to Sandra, her mother gave her a live chicken during her traditional marriage, and she was scared to take it from her.

However, her mother quickly gave her a Stern look which forced her to collect the live chicken from her immediately.

Sharing her experience via Twitter, she wrote:

“See the eye my mother gave me on my traditional marriage day when I was too afraid to hold the live chicken that was given to me 😂😭”.

Reacting to this, Valour_chigbo wrote:

“Mother’s eyes are always epic when you try to disobey them”.

