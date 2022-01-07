Lady shares video of her mother’s reaction after she expressed fear to hold live chicken during wedding
A Nigerian lady identified as Sandra Essor has shared a video of her mother’s reaction after she expressed fear during her traditional wedding.
According to Sandra, her mother gave her a live chicken during her traditional marriage, and she was scared to take it from her.
However, her mother quickly gave her a Stern look which forced her to collect the live chicken from her immediately.
Sharing her experience via Twitter, she wrote:
“See the eye my mother gave me on my traditional marriage day when I was too afraid to hold the live chicken that was given to me 😂😭”.
Reacting to this, Valour_chigbo wrote:
“Mother’s eyes are always epic when you try to disobey them”.
Watch the video below:
