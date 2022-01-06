TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos…

Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

Lady who planned with her colleague to resign, returns to beg after finding out that her friend didn’t resign

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Ezinna has narrated how a lady who resigned from her job, returned to beg to be taken back as a staff.

According to Ezinna, the lady had informed him about her plans to resign from her job, a decision which he pleaded with her against.

However, after his pleas fell on deaf ears, he gave up and the lady resigned, only for her to return after a day to beg for reemployment.

READ ALSO

Lady cries out as her man of three years announces his…

Lady allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing plans…

When asked why she returned, she opened up that the lady they planned to leave together, didn’t leave as planned.

He wrote:

“A lady in my office resigned her job against my sincere appeal for her not to. The next day she came to the office pleading we take her back.

When I inquired why the sudden turnaround, it turned out that the person who they both agreed to resign together didn’t resign again”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos — 15 and…

Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant wife uses public…

Sylvester Oromoni’s mother breaks down in tears after Lagos govt…

Lady allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing plans to move to UK…

Heartwarming moment Destiny Etiko welcomed her mother into her newly-built…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“He says I love you so many times a day” – Linda Ikeji gushes…

“There are many mysteries” – Daddy Freeze says as he leaks…

“Most don’t understand how far I’ve come in this life journey” – Boma says…

“Kwasia to anyone who thinks I don’t deserve all that I enjoy”…

Actress, Iyabo Oko reportedly resurrects 3-hours after already pronounced dead…

Davido celebrates as he finally moves into his Banana Island mansion (video)

“Why did I sister-zone you?” – BBNaija star, Sammie expresses regret, after…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More