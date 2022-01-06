Lady who planned with her colleague to resign, returns to beg after finding out that her friend didn’t resign

Twitter user, Ezinna has narrated how a lady who resigned from her job, returned to beg to be taken back as a staff.

According to Ezinna, the lady had informed him about her plans to resign from her job, a decision which he pleaded with her against.

However, after his pleas fell on deaf ears, he gave up and the lady resigned, only for her to return after a day to beg for reemployment.

When asked why she returned, she opened up that the lady they planned to leave together, didn’t leave as planned.

He wrote:

“A lady in my office resigned her job against my sincere appeal for her not to. The next day she came to the office pleading we take her back.

When I inquired why the sudden turnaround, it turned out that the person who they both agreed to resign together didn’t resign again”.