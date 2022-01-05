Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes plucked out and body parts mutilated

Twitter user, Oyewole Michael has raised an alarm over a lady who was allegedly found dead with her eyes removed.

According to Oyewole, the lady was allegedly seen last with a man who he claimed was her boyfriend.

Oyewole shared a video of the duo together as he appealed to Nigerians to help provide information about him, as he alleged that he is currently in the run.

“Please, if you know this guy or have any information about him, reach out to me. The lady in the video was last seen with him. He was her boyfriend.

The lady was found with her eyes plucked out and parts of her body mutilated. He has gone incommunicado. Help RT, please. B gd”, he tweeted.

See post below:



