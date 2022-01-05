TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos…

“They slept with my wife when I was broke, I’ll use money to…

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes plucked out and body parts mutilated

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Oyewole Michael has raised an alarm over a lady who was allegedly found dead with her eyes removed.

According to Oyewole, the lady was allegedly seen last with a man who he claimed was her boyfriend.

Oyewole shared a video of the duo together as he appealed to Nigerians to help provide information about him, as he alleged that he is currently in the run.

READ ALSO

“Face looking like isosceles triangle” –…

Man narrates experience with Igbo friend who lied to his…

“Please, if you know this guy or have any information about him, reach out to me. The lady in the video was last seen with him. He was her boyfriend.

The lady was found with her eyes plucked out and parts of her body mutilated. He has gone incommunicado. Help RT, please. B gd”, he tweeted.

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and Amanda allegedly…

How we robbed and killed RCCG Pastor who gave us shelter In Lagos — 15 and…

“They slept with my wife when I was broke, I’ll use money to sleep with people’s…

Nengi narrates how she spent N15million on her birthday outfits

“Not every father is uneducated, my dad is a medical doctor” – James Brown tells…

My sister will bite you if you tell her this – Regina Daniels’…

Bride-to-be dies four days to her wedding in Edo state

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing plans to move to UK…

Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes…

“Daddy loves you” – Yul Edochie celebrates first son, Kambi on his 15th birthday

Sylvester Oromoni: “All of you need to apologize to me” – Kemi Olunloyo tells…

Publicity stunt: Uche Maduagwu reveals he got N4.8M; calls himself biggest brand…

There is conspiracy between Lagos Govt and police to cover up my son’s…

Footage shows moment Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu burst into laughter after their…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More