TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“How can you be ungrateful?” – Actress Empress Njamah calls out…

“God puts me through the worse, forgetting I’m only…

General hospital reportedly switches two babies whose parents…

LASU begs Bella Shmurda to come back, complete degree programme

Entertainment
By Peter

The Lagos State University (LASU) has begged singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, popularly known as Bella Shmurda to come back for the completion of his degree programme at the institution.

The 25-year-old singer had stated that he failed some courses while at the tertiary institution, forcing him to quit university studies.

LASU begs Bella Shmurda to come back, complete degree programme

READ ALSO

Singer, Bella Shmurda dragged over what he did to Wizkid…

How a goat helped my mother give birth to me – Bella…

Bella Shmurda became popular after the release of his debut single ‘Vision 2020’ after he featured veteran superstar, Olamide in the remix version.

Bella Shmurda has since released hit songs like Cash App, featuring Zlatan Ibile and many others.

“I now worth over half a billion streams (550 million streams to be precise). I for still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carryovers and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Reacting, LASU on its official Twitter handle wrote:

“Happy birthday @fineboybella. Glad you have come this far pursuing your dream.

“Also glad @LASUOfficial played a part in your beautiful story because Univ. dont make people rich, only incubate them to find and achieve purpose. BTW, please come back to class and earn your degree.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“How can you be ungrateful?” – Actress Empress Njamah calls out Ada Ameh

“God puts me through the worse, forgetting I’m only human”…

General hospital reportedly switches two babies whose parents have same surname

Lady narrates her encounter with a man she met online

My husband is allowed to have more than one wife – Mercy Aigbe

Lady slams guys who got distracted after seeing her back side (Video)

Lawmaker mourns as beautiful 20-year-old niece commits suicide

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

LASU begs Bella Shmurda to come back, complete degree programme

“Tiwa Savage and I are sexier than all the women in your life”…

“I can date my friend’s ex-lover” – Actress Uche Ogbodo says

Mummy G.O reveals identity of the voice behind the Big Brother Naija (Video)

OAP Nkubi’s wife, Vivian narrates embarrassing encounter with some fans at the…

Mo Abudu Become Grandmother For The Second Time, Shares Adorable Photo

“If you need more success, increase your number of women” – BBNaija star,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More