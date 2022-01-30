LASU begs Bella Shmurda to come back, complete degree programme

The Lagos State University (LASU) has begged singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, popularly known as Bella Shmurda to come back for the completion of his degree programme at the institution.

The 25-year-old singer had stated that he failed some courses while at the tertiary institution, forcing him to quit university studies.

Bella Shmurda became popular after the release of his debut single ‘Vision 2020’ after he featured veteran superstar, Olamide in the remix version.

Bella Shmurda has since released hit songs like Cash App, featuring Zlatan Ibile and many others.

“I now worth over half a billion streams (550 million streams to be precise). I for still Dey lasu Dey wine and dine with carryovers and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Reacting, LASU on its official Twitter handle wrote:

“Happy birthday @fineboybella. Glad you have come this far pursuing your dream.

“Also glad @LASUOfficial played a part in your beautiful story because Univ. dont make people rich, only incubate them to find and achieve purpose. BTW, please come back to class and earn your degree.”