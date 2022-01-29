Lawmaker mourns as beautiful 20-year-old niece commits suicide

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Zambian lawmaker has taken to Facebook to share his pain after his niece went extreme to take her own life.

Christopher Shakafuswa, a member of Parliament for Mandevu constituency in Zambia, while mourning the painful loss of his 20-year-old niece, Nivea Chezwa Nabuzoka, revealed that the young lady took her own life on Thursday night, January 27.

The lawmaker took to his official Facebook page on Friday, January 28, to share the sad news.

“Lost my niece last night. Sad to comprehend how a young girl @20 years with a bright future would take her own life.” he wrote.

Following the sad news, concerned media users and friends of the deceased have also taken to Facebook to mourn the sad passing of the young lady.

