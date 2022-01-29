“Let it be made a criminal offence for influencers to make people use what they are not using” – Actor Ugezu

Nollywood actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu has shared a suggestion which he claims would checkmate the society and heal our land.

According to the actor, social media influencers need to be banned from influencing products which they do not use personally.

He advised that influencers should only influence products they use personally to the public, and not deceiving the products into using products thinking that the influencer also uses it.

According to him, taking this step would checkmate many things in the society and also heal our land.

Ugezu wrote;

“One of the many ways to start healing our land. Let it be made a criminal offence for influencers to boldly influence people to use what they are not using. This, in my considered view, will checkmate many things”.