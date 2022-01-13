TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man shares his friend’s encounter with a 19-year-old girl

We have won – Dowen college releases another statement…

Lady shares photo of what she saw at the entrance of Mummy GO’s…

“Love portion doesn’t work on me” – Reality tv star Leo Dasilva

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Reality tv star, Babarinde Akinola popularly known as Leo Dasilva, has revealed that love potion doesn’t work on him.

Leo Dasilva
Leo Dasilva

According to the Big Brother Naija star, if a woman uses love potion on him it won’t work.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Leo recounts how his principal got sacked on the…

Why your girlfriend is not showing you off on social media…

Dasilva who featured in the Big Brother Naija season 3 show, took to the micro-blogging platform and stated that love potion doesn’t work on him for more than five minutes.

He also added that the love he has for that five minutes of pleasure is the love for food.

The reality tv star and Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) expressed his view about love potion in a controversial tweet.

His tweet reads,

I’m quite sure that love potion doesn’t work for more than 5 mins on me. The love I even have for 5 mins is the love for food. After I unbuckle my trouser I’m good”.

See below,

Leo Dasilva
Leo Dasilva
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man shares his friend’s encounter with a 19-year-old girl

We have won – Dowen college releases another statement regarding case of…

Lady shares photo of what she saw at the entrance of Mummy GO’s church

Ubi Franklin’s baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa returns to her husband’s house…

BBNaija’s Tochi deletes his engagement video as his fiancée shares cryptic…

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was blind” – Dancer,…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“Love portion doesn’t work on me” – Reality tv star Leo…

Man narrates how his girlfriend of four years, embarrassed his mother at her…

Jaruma under fire for exposing ‘private’ chat with James Brown

Breaking: FG lifts Twitter ban in Nigeria after 7 months

“Please pardon my outburst” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve…

“Who asked for ur 2cent opinion?” — OAP, N6 dragged over remark following De…

“I’m grateful my marriage failed, because I was blind” – Dancer,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More