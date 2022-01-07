“Make me president in 2023 so that I can wipe off the tears of my people” – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, has only one prayer to God as he clocked 40 years old, to be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Edochie prayed to God to make him Nigeria’s president come 2023 so that he can alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

The actor who has the intention to contest for presidency in 2023 general elections, stated that God has answered all his prayers and wishes many years ago and that God should make him Nigeria’s president come 2023.

His words,

“Happy 40th birthday to me, happy birthday to a man of peace and love. I thank God for letting me see this day in my life. I thank God for all his blessings. All the prayer points and wishes I had many years ago. God has answered all of them and even more. And I am grateful to him. I have just one more prayer point and one more birthday wish as I turn 40 today. Dear God please make me the president of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people. Thank you Lord for answering my prayer”.

See below,