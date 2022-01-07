TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian Pastor shares photos of “angel” captured on…

She was interfering in my marital affairs – Man narrates…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant…

“Make me president in 2023 so that I can wipe off the tears of my people” – Yul Edochie

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie, has only one prayer to God as he clocked 40 years old, to be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie

Edochie prayed to God to make him Nigeria’s president come 2023 so that he can alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

READ ALSO

“Daddy loves you” – Yul Edochie celebrates first son, Kambi…

James Brown celebrates his father on his birthday

The actor who has the intention to contest for presidency in 2023 general elections, stated that God has answered all his prayers and wishes many years ago and that God should make him Nigeria’s president come 2023.

His words,

“Happy 40th birthday to me, happy birthday to a man of peace and love. I thank God for letting me see this day in my life. I thank God for all his blessings. All the prayer points and wishes I had many years ago. God has answered all of them and even more. And I am grateful to him. I have just one more prayer point and one more birthday wish as I turn 40 today. Dear God please make me the president of Nigeria in 2023 so I can wipe away the tears of my people. Thank you Lord for answering my prayer”.

See below,

Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian Pastor shares photos of “angel” captured on camera in his…

She was interfering in my marital affairs – Man narrates why he set his…

Man dragged for gifting his brother an SUV while his pregnant wife uses public…

Lady calls out COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo over death of her friend

Lady calls out ‘evil’ pastor who announced her death on Facebook…

Man narrates experience with his father who invigilated his WAEC exam

Husband accuses wife of cheating on him after seeing size of son’s joystick

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Make me president in 2023 so that I can wipe off the tears of my…

“My mum is not bothered by hellfire memes on social media” –…

“If you are related to Fatoyinbo, Fani Kayode and Yomi Fabiyi I feel for…

“Anybody wey send me rubbish, anything you see take am like that”…

“When I came out to talk you called me all kinds of name” –…

Another lady reportedly found dead in Jos with body parts missing

Lady calls out ‘evil’ pastor who announced her death on Facebook…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More