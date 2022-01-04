“Mamiwater power, powerless power” – Femi Fani-Kayode sings as he thanks God for the new year (Video)

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode popularly known as FFK, has celebrated God with songs of praise and casting any Mamiwater power, as he steps into the new year with his family.

Femi Fani-Kayode was seen singing songs which had lyrics like “Mamiwater, Power, Powerless power,” and “Jesus Power Super Power”, in a viral video which was shared on social media.

This is coming just days after his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu publicly announced that she is a “Mami water”, hence FFK should beware of her.

Meanwhile, the politician further declared that he’s a Prince of Light and no power of darkness can overcome him and members of his family in this new year, as he continued singing the song aloud.

Watch the video below: