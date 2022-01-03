Man allegedly pays his friend N5K to kill his pregnant wife in Ogun State…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A 35-year-old man identified as Eluyera Wasiu has been arrested for allegedly planning with his friend to kill his pregnant wife.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson in Ogun state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested alongside his friend, Adeniyi Samuel on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Reports gathered that the suspects were arrested after neighbors raised alarm and informed the police that the duo “were engaged in a serious exchange of blows which may lead to bl00dshed.”

“It was during interrogation to know the cause of the f!ght that Adeniyi Samuel opened up and informed the police that Eluyera Wasiu contracted him to k!ll his pregnant wife, Bola Taiwo. He stated further that Wasiu promised to give him N10K for the job, out of which he already gave him N5K, to pay the balance on completion of the job,” the statement read in part.

Preliminary investigation, according to the police spokesperson revealed that Wasiu Eluyera was married to Bola Taiwo but they got separated due to irreconcilable differences. He later got married to another woman who is presently living with him.

“But somehow, he met with his former wife and they started going out together again which resulted to pregnancy. In order not to upset his new wife, Wasiu asked Bola Taiwo to terminate the pregnancy, the suggestion that was rejected by the latter. Having tried all he could to abort the pregnancy to no avail, Wasiu Eluyera decided to elim!nate the woman and the pregnancy.”

Abimbola added that in Wasiu’s confessional statement, he explained that he had twice bought food for her from one eatery and laced the food with po!son, but the lady by providence did not eat the food. “It was when all his personal efforts to k!ll her failed that he contracted Adeniyi to help him eliminate her. He confessed further that, he personally took him to the woman’s house, and he gave him her picture for easy identification.

But when he didn’t carry out the assignment as agreed, he demanded the refund of the advance payment he made to him, and his refusal led to the f!ght which eventually led to their arrest,” the statement concluded.

