By Shalom

An enraged businessman has slammed a lady who begged for money to learn a skill, but ended up using the money to buy a phone.

The businessman identified as Iwuala Nnamdi, said the lady met him and asked for N100,000 to pay for cosmetic training sessions.

Iwuala Nnamdi said he connected the lady to another man who assisted her with the money, only for her to purchase a phone instead.

Nnamdi wrote on Facebook:

“You came to me and said you want to learn make up, I told you I don’t have money but I’ll try for you as soon anything came up, fast forward a week later, I introduced you to a guy because you told me your problems.

Without having anything with you he gave you 100k you went and you bought phone and now you came back to remind me of the promise to pay for make up lesson. Are you not abnormal, you are blocked from my inbox olosho if you ever make comment on this post I’ll block you Ode.”

