Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as @Akunesiobike12 has narrated how a guy snubbed his wife and gifted his brother an SUV.

According to Aku, the man’s wife was going to places using public transport despite be ing pregnant for her husband.

However, her husband who knew his wife was pregnant, went ahead to buy a new SUV for one of his brothers.

When asked why he did that, the man said his brother was there for him when he was struggling but his wife wasn’t.

Akune wrote:

“I thought it was all Twitter bants until this guy gifted one of his brothers an SUV, whilst his wife was jumping buses with pregnancy, and when I asked, he said his wife wasn’t there with him when he was struggling as opposed to his siblings. I just weak, y’all.”

