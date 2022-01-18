TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother…

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10…

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man has expressed his shock on social media after a mad man walked into a local bar and gifted him N200.

The identified as @RadicalYouthMan on Twitter, took to the platform to narrate how the entire drama happened.

READ ALSO

Linda Osifo gives Alex Ekubo N100k after complaining he was…

Don Jazzy shows love to Davido as he gifts him $11,000 for…

According to him, he was sitting at a local bar trying to fill out a questionnaire when the mad man walked in and gave him N200.

Out of shock, he asked the mad man why he gave him the money, and the mad man replied, “I just wan dash you”.

Read full tweet below:

“Something just happened right now…. A mad man just dashed me ₦200. I’m in this local bar in my area, trying to fill out @yojora ‘s questionnaire, this mad man walked in, and gave me ₦200. I asked him why ? He said ‘I just wan dash you..Fear de catch me to take am.”

See tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“It’s okay to let a woman go if you can’t give her what she wants” – Man…

My mother took me to a herbalist and advised me to use my brother for money…

Man narrates how his wife faked her death and made him spend 10 years in prison

“He told me his wife ‘na mumu’ and has no sense” – Side chick shares experience…

Anambra man reportedly found dead in hotel room without private part

“Where do I go? Who do I turn to?” – Singer, Simi laments

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Mompha reportedly opts to be remanded in prison, after asked to pay N200 Million…

Man laments as his little daughter falls asleep while on their way to a photo…

Nurse and his fiancée die in a car accident, weeks after their engagement

“Parents are the ones pushing our young boys, girls into prostitution and…

Man in shock as mentally challenged man gifts him N200

Crossdresser, Bobrisky set to wed his lover

“Let’s fix the boy child” – Okon Lagos cries out, says ritualists are no longer…

Leave a Reply