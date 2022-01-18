TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a Nigerian father expressed his pain after his daughter fell asleep inside his car.

Apparently, he had dressed up his daughter and was already on his way to a photo studio to take photos of his babygirl, when she suddenly fell asleep inside the car.

In the video, the man lamented that he wouldn’t let his money go to waste, as he urged his wife to wake her up.

He said:

“Wake her up ooo. After I don call my plug, buy drip for you finish. Drip you like this, fresh like this finish.

Time to go studio go snap, you dey sleep. See you go wake up o. Just better raise your head wake up”.

