By Shalom

A man has received the beating of his life for allegedly digging a grave in his room and attempting to bury his neighbour’s son alive.

In the video making rounds on social media, eye witnesses who saw the grave which he dug in his room, slammed the young man for taking such a drastic measure to gain wealth.

Speaking in Igbo dialect, one of the eye witnesses said he did it in order to buy a car.

Youths who were displeased by this wicked act tied up the suspect in the video and rained heavy blows on him.

A commenter who confirmed the incident stated that it happened at Ubomiri in Mbaitolu L.G.A in Imo State.

Watch the video below:

