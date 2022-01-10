TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has ended…

Ubi Franklin reacts to news of his babymama, Sandra Iheuwa and…

Bobrisky chased out of Benin after asking Oba to marry him…

Man narrates how a lady who turned him down and called him broke, got killed by her ritualist boyfriend

Entertainment
By Shalom

A real estate developer, Atoyebi Taofiq Olalide has revealed how a lady who turned down his advances, fell into the hands of a ritualist.

Olalide alleged that the lady was killed by her boyfriend last week for ritual purposes, shortly after she turned down his advances because she claimed he can’t handle her bills.

READ ALSO

Plumber who went missing few days to his wedding, found in…

“I will spend a lot of money on you” –…

Narrating further, Olalide admitted his love for the lady who didn’t hesitate to make it clear to him that she only dates Yahoo boys.

Olalide wrote,

“This beautiful lady. Tall, Lanky and caramel skinned was introduced to me mid last year by one of my friends. I loved what I saw and I wanted to know more about her.

“We went on a date and it was so fun filled. We visited 3 different places that day. From Magic Land to Shoprite, we were doing like love birds. We ate different stuffs, things I have never tasted in my life.

“During our conversation, she asked what’s my view on Yahoo guys, I told her they are criminals.

“Later that night, she told me we can’t work because I can’t handle her bills. She said she only date yahoo boys. I thought she was joking until she blocked me.

“The gist is, her friend told me she was killed last week by her boyfriend and her breast was removed. I don’t even know how I am feeling right now.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has ended after 5 months

Ubi Franklin reacts to news of his babymama, Sandra Iheuwa and Steve…

Bobrisky chased out of Benin after asking Oba to marry him (Video)

Bobrisky finally reacts to reports that he was chased out of Benin (Video)

My small b00bs saved me – Janemena speaks on her sxx tape scandal

“I was once addicted to pornography and promiscuity but God delivered…

Anita Joseph reacts as Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson sends wife packing after…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Man narrates how a man cunningly stole his phone after prostrating for him

Man narrates how a lady who turned him down and called him broke, got killed by…

I sold my Range Rover to complete my house project – Nkechi Blessing reveals

How my aunt’s missing womb saved her from ritualists – Man narrates

“Stop wasting God’s monetary blessings by buying ‘Aso Ebi’ ” – Actress, Eucharia…

Sandra Iheuwa speaks after her husband of 5 months, Steve Thompson sent her…

Reality star, Tochi adds US flag to his bio, following proposal to US-based…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More