Man narrates how a lady who turned him down and called him broke, got killed by her ritualist boyfriend

A real estate developer, Atoyebi Taofiq Olalide has revealed how a lady who turned down his advances, fell into the hands of a ritualist.

Olalide alleged that the lady was killed by her boyfriend last week for ritual purposes, shortly after she turned down his advances because she claimed he can’t handle her bills.

Narrating further, Olalide admitted his love for the lady who didn’t hesitate to make it clear to him that she only dates Yahoo boys.

Olalide wrote,

“This beautiful lady. Tall, Lanky and caramel skinned was introduced to me mid last year by one of my friends. I loved what I saw and I wanted to know more about her.

“We went on a date and it was so fun filled. We visited 3 different places that day. From Magic Land to Shoprite, we were doing like love birds. We ate different stuffs, things I have never tasted in my life.

“During our conversation, she asked what’s my view on Yahoo guys, I told her they are criminals.

“Later that night, she told me we can’t work because I can’t handle her bills. She said she only date yahoo boys. I thought she was joking until she blocked me.

“The gist is, her friend told me she was killed last week by her boyfriend and her breast was removed. I don’t even know how I am feeling right now.”