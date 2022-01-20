Twitter user, Alex has narrated how a girl lost her blissful relationship due to her ‘squalid’ sense of entitlement.

In a tweet, Alex narrated how his friend was forced to quit the relationship with her after she showed off her unappealing side.

He narrated:

“A friend just lost what might have been a beautiful relationship because of her squalid sense of entitlement.

This is a lady that was practically crying about being single for long and asking that we hook her up. Finally hooked her up with my colleague’s younger bro.

The relationship started last year December. They met at my place and everything started smoothly. The guy was glad i hooked him up with such a cute and amazing lady.

Momentarily, the lady will send loads of messages to tell me how sweet, loving, and gentlemanly he has been.

Problem started after Christmas when the lady began telling him about her “bad android phone” situation.

The guy will just smile & say “God will provide”. Few days to the new year’s watch night, the guy phone (iPhone 12) fell & the screen broke. He took it to computer village……and fixed it with close to 50k.

During the period, they were incommunicado. The moment he fixed the phone, he called his lady (now ex) and explained about what happened and the amount he used to fix the phone.

Guess what? Aunty flared up and started saying he’s insensitive……,selfish and doesn’t really care about her, talmabout she’s been talking about her bad phone for a while now and he didn’t make a move to help with it but had the money to sharply fix his own broken phone.

My guy was shocked to the marrow! 🤯He told me he has NEVER come across such entitled lady in his entire life.

He said that was a deal breaker for him & warned me not to intervene or else he’ll disrespect me.

This guy already planned to surprise “this babe” with an IPhone XR and some other gifts during Valentine. I’m just pissed because this babe is also working. Even though her salary may not be up to what he’s earning, but she’s in no way entitled to his money and the way he spends it.

She has been begging me to help fix this. Fix what please? Aunty, please go and fix yourself. 🤦🏾‍♂️”