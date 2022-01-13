TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


A Nigerian man has revealed how he found out that his girlfriend of four years, was secretly engaged to another man.

According to Seyi, he found out about her engagement after showing her off to his mother who also decided to introduce her to colleagues at work.

During the introduction, his mother discovered that the same girl was getting set to tie the knot with her colleague’s son.

Seyi wrote:

“I dated this girl for 4 years and it was so serious that i had to let my mom know details about her.

Not until a day mom came back from work and told me she was talking about my girl at work and her senior colleague said this is the girl that just got engaged to her son.

How embarrassed my mom would’ve felt. Asked my mom to show me the son’s picture and i discovered it was the guy my girl was always posting with the caption “BEST”.i was down and depressed for more than a month.

well they are getting married next month and i don’t think i wish them a happy married life”

