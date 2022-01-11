Man shares his friend’s encounter with a 19-year-old girl

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A man identified as Viccetti has narrated how his flatmate took decision to let go of a girl he liked, after finding out her age.

According to Viccetti, his flatmate had already discussed with the girl to have sex with him, but after she arrived, they had a brief discussion and he found out that she’s 19.

Viccetti wrote;

“My flatmate saw this girl on the street couple of days ago, he wooed her and got her number. She came to the house yesterday, we found out she was 19years. After hosting her, she left and then he deleted her number.

See just move with guys that don’t think with their Dicks. And he showed me the conversation they were having, this was someone that came to the house that day to have sex.

We both have a 19 year old younger sister, the thought of now having sex with a girl that young gross the shit out of us. But most guys ain’t like this.

In our books, 19 years is still a minor. I am 29 and he’s 28. What are we doing hanging around with a girl that young ?

You don’t have to fuck every girl that gives you green light bro. Some are just naive little girls thinking they’ve hit Jackpot being with an older guy.”

