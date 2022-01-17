A married man has cried out on social media over his wife’s frequent demand for payment before sxx.

According to the man who shared his story to relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, his wife usually demands for N5k before allowing him touch her.

He wrote:

“I have a problem. My wife say I must be paying her except she won’t open her legs for me. It started like a joke till it got so serious. I pay her N5k everytime I want to touch her.

If I don’t have money, she will take my personal belongings like watch or chain. It is getting out of hand. I have not touched her for 4 weeks now and she is not remorseful. Told her parents but they said it is marriage and private.

I am getting frustrated. I provide and do everything for her. She is not working too. I am tired and I might divorce her”.