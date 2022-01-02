“Me and Mompha never dated” – Bobrisky makes U-turn, apologizes for their social media fight last year (Video)

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has officially apologized to billionaire businessman Mompha, over their social media fight last year.

Recall that late last year, Bobrisky and Mompha who were once close friends, had a fight on social media after Bobrisky’s former personal assistant Oye Kyme, insinuated that they were lovers.

Mompha then got angry that Bobrisky did not immediately come out to debunk the claim. They also had a fight in December and Bobrisky appeared to have spilled more than the truth about Mompha.

The businessman then took legal steps, filed a lawsuit and demanded an apology from his former-friend, Bobrisky, as we reported.

Bobrisky has now tendered a public apology to him. In it, the crossdresser said he wants to start 2022 in peace and would like to apologize to Mompha who had been good to him.

In his apology video, Bobrisky also dispelled the widespread rumor that they both had a romantic relationship.

Bobrisky is quoted as saying;

“Mompha is a great guy. He is an awesome guy. He is a perfect gentleman that I really respect so much. I can’t really remember how myself and Mompha started but one thing I can remember is he is a great guy. Mompha has never judged me before. He is like a brother to me. He has been there. Even before I became so famous. Mompha has been there.

It’s so wrong of me. I disrespected him and that is why I am doing this video to tell him I am sorry. A lot of people don’t want to see me happy.

Mompha is a great guy. Me and Mompha we never, ever dated. Mompha is my brother.

Like I said, I messed up and that is why I am doing this video, to apologise to him that I am deeply sorry. I want him to forgive me. He can still go ahead with the suing. He can still sue me but I feel like it is 2022, I don’t want to have issues with anybody.”

Watch video below: