TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Aunty Kemi in the mud” – Reactions as photo of…

Lady reveals the strange requests she received from an entitled…

I don’t care what anyone says, I must marry him –…

“Me and Mompha never dated” – Bobrisky makes U-turn, apologizes for their social media fight last year (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has officially apologized to billionaire businessman Mompha, over their social media fight last year.

Recall that late last year, Bobrisky and Mompha who were once close friends, had a fight on social media after Bobrisky’s former personal assistant Oye Kyme, insinuated that they were lovers.

Bobrisky makes U-turn, apologizes to Mompha over social media fight last year

READ ALSO

Secret behind Bobrisky’s alleged fake cleavage, exposed…

Bobrisky shares video of his visibly decaying backside on…

Mompha then got angry that Bobrisky did not immediately come out to debunk the claim. They also had a fight in December and Bobrisky appeared to have spilled more than the truth about Mompha.

The businessman then took legal steps, filed a lawsuit and demanded an apology from his former-friend, Bobrisky, as we reported.

Bobrisky makes U-turn, apologizes to Mompha over social media fight last year

Bobrisky has now tendered a public apology to him. In it, the crossdresser said he wants to start 2022 in peace and would like to apologize to Mompha who had been good to him.

In his apology video, Bobrisky also dispelled the widespread rumor that they both had a romantic relationship.

Bobrisky is quoted as saying;

“Mompha is a great guy. He is an awesome guy. He is a perfect gentleman that I really respect so much. I can’t really remember how myself and Mompha started but one thing I can remember is he is a great guy. Mompha has never judged me before. He is like a brother to me. He has been there. Even before I became so famous. Mompha has been there.

It’s so wrong of me. I disrespected him and that is why I am doing this video to tell him I am sorry. A lot of people don’t want to see me happy.

Mompha is a great guy. Me and Mompha we never, ever dated. Mompha is my brother.

Like I said, I messed up and that is why I am doing this video, to apologise to him that I am deeply sorry. I want him to forgive me. He can still go ahead with the suing. He can still sue me but I feel like it is 2022, I don’t want to have issues with anybody.”

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Aunty Kemi in the mud” – Reactions as photo of Sylvester…

Lady reveals the strange requests she received from an entitled pastor

I don’t care what anyone says, I must marry him – Lady says after…

Lady cries out as her husband announces decision to marry her mother as second…

I learnt kidnapping from watching actor Zubby Michael in movies — 23-yr-old…

My wife wants to marry a white man for citizenship – Man laments

Drama as house help absconds with madam’s two-year-old son in Lagos

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Me and Mompha never dated” – Bobrisky makes U-turn, apologizes for their social…

Fans gush as Actress Mercy Aigbe steps out in Muslim outfit

Actress Mercy Aigbe receives surprise breakfast in bed from colleague, Seyi Edun…

There was never any twins born for me, my ex lied and ate my money — Singer,…

“Black man be black man problem” — Reality star, Tacha slams Wendy Shay over…

“Don’t do anything because society demands it” — Agbani Darego advises, as she…

BB Naija’s Liquorose gifts herself car worth millions of naira as new year…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More