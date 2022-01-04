“Mind your business – BB Naija’s Vee slams Nigerians asking if she and Neo are still together

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Ex-big Brother Naija housemate, Vee Iye, has slammed fans who asked about her rumored breakup with her colleague, Neo Akpofure.

Vee and Neo

Vee and Neo were lovers during the Big Brother Naija season 5 show. Recently there has been rumors of their alleged break up.

During an Instagram live session, concerned fans asked Vee about her rumored breakup with Neo but she warned them to mind their business because she doesn’t want to bring her personal life to social media.

In her words:

“My answer is mind your business. When I go home, are you here with me? Do you live with me? Do you shower with me? Do you sleep with me? Do you watch TV with me? Noo..This is all you see. I have never come on social media to announce any part of my personal life. And it’s never going to happen now. So my advice is for you to mind your business. If everybody minds their business, life will be running smoothly. You shippers, you are in my DM, you are in my Twitter. You are in my snapchat asking me the same questions”.

Her response however generated mixed reactions from her fans. See some reactions below,

@Omogecele: Vee no just get chilling pills at all😂😂😂😂😂, I love u pa @veeiye.

@Symplychi_oma: Lmao . Same pattern !! The moment the ship casts they start to diss shippers . When they were doing public display they didn’t ask people to mind their business ooo . Gotto love biggies sheedren sha 😂😂.

See below,

