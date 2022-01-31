TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Mom narrates how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father rejected her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A mother identified as Marissa has narrated how her 17-year-old daughter broke down in tears after her father rejected her.

According to the mom, this would be the second time he would be denying his daughter to her face and making her go emotional.

Melissa tweeted:

“My daughter met her father for the first time today and he rejected her, for the 2nd time in her face. Never have I ever seen my child cry like that ever since she was born and I all I could do, was to show a straight, strong face.

It was a planned meeting and he agreed to everything. I don’t think she’ll ever heal from this but at least she’s got me and she knows that.

No problem, I’ve been holding the baton since she was born, I’m sure I can continue for the coming years. Oh did I mention she was born 2004… Yep she’s 17.”

