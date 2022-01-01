Moment singer, Portable shed tears after receiving Range Rover as second car gift in one month (Video)

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has poured out tears of joy after becoming the owner of a brand new Range Rover, just lately.

Meanwhile, the new Range Rover became his second car gift in just over a month.

It would be recalled that some days ago, the “Zazu” crooner had taken to his Instagram page to show off a black fairly used 2008 Toyota Camry gift from his die-hard fans, who gave it to him as a show of love.

However this time, Portable only posted a video where he was captured shedding tears profusely on top of a brand new Range Rover, which came courtesy of yet another show of love too.

