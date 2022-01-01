Moment singer, Portable shed tears after receiving Range Rover as second car gift in one month (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has poured out tears of joy after becoming the owner of a brand new Range Rover, just lately.

Portable shed tears as he gets Range Rover as second car gift in one month

Meanwhile, the new Range Rover became his second car gift in just over a month.

It would be recalled that some days ago, the “Zazu” crooner had taken to his Instagram page to show off a black fairly used 2008 Toyota Camry gift from his die-hard fans, who gave it to him as a show of love.

Portable shed tears of joy as he gets new Range Rover as second car gift

However this time, Portable only posted a video where he was captured shedding tears profusely on top of a brand new Range Rover, which came courtesy of yet another show of love too.

Watch the video below:

