“Money can buy my love” — Actress, Lizzy Jay says, as she declares open vacancy for suitors

Popular Yoruba actress, Adeyela Adebola, better known as Lizzy Jay, has boldly declared herself a ‘gold digger’, while revealing money can buy her love.

In a post which was shared on her Instagram Stories, the actress boldly told her prospective suitors that her love can actually be gotten with just money alone.

She also asserted that although she is financially stable, she doesn’t want to spend her own money, but rather her man’s money because she wants her own money put into investments.

Lizzy Jay wrote on her IG Stories;

“To whom it may concern…. MONEY CAN BUY MY LOVE

I have my own money, but I’m a gold digger, I want to invest my own money and spend yours baby”

See her post below: