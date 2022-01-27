Money Doings: Davido set to acquire three new houses, five cars, and private jet

Afrobeat Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is set to acquire three new houses, five more cars and a private jet.

This was disclosed by the billionaire singer in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday 27th December, 2021.

The singer stated that he will buy three new houses, five more cars and a jet in 2022.

According to him he is planning to acquire more cars, houses and private jet inorder to intimidate his haters.

This is coming shortly after Davido opened his new mansion in Banana Island, on the 6th of January, 2022.

In the now deleted post Davido wrote,

“Na so we go flog them for 2022, three new houses, five more cars another jet”.

In another news, Davido lamented over the huge amount he spent during Christmas. He stated that he had a fucking expensive Christmas.

His words,

“Just did some accounting yea. That was a very f*ucking expensive December Jesus!!! Nah mahn we need to up the score,” he wrote on Instagram.