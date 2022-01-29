Mummy G.O reveals identity of the voice behind the Big Brother Naija (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Popular evangelist, Funmilayo Adebayo also known as Mummy G.O, has revealed the identity of the voice behind the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The preacher who became famous for her controversial statements on hell has been making waves across social media.

Mummy G.O has once again dropped another shocker as she claims to know the person who is the voice behind Big Brother, one of the most watched reality shows in Nigeria and the African continent at large.

According to Mummy G.O during one of her controversial sermons in her church, she told her congregation that the voice behind the Big Brother Naija show is that of Lucifer, a variant name for Satan.

