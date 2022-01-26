TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“My current husband, Kazim and ex-husband, Lanre Gentry are not friends” – Mercy Aigbe clears the air (Video)

Entertainment
By Peter

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe addresses one misconception which has followed the unveiling of her new husband, Kazim Adeoti lately.

Mercy Aigbe who openly flaunted her new man on the 23rd of January, 2022, stirred several speculations of which one of them; is that Adekaz (her current husband) was a family friend and had close ties with her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

Mercy Aigbe clears the air on her new husband, Kazim and ex-husband Lanre Gentry relationship

However, in order to clear the air on this, Mercy Aigbe attempted calling in during TVC’s Your View show on Wednesday, 26th January; but could not reach one of the show anchors Morayo Afolabi-Brown, so she dropped a message.

“I just want to clear the impression, Adekaz isn’t Lanre Gentry’s friend,” Afolabi-Brown read out Mercy Aigbe’s text to the viewers of the show.

Watch the video below:

