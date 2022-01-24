“My home is covered with blood of Jesus” – Actress, Toro Aramide shares cryptic post after Mercy Aigbe shows her new man

Beautiful Nollywood actress turned movie producer, Toro Aramide, has taken to social media to share a cryptic post after her former bestie and industry colleague, Mercy Aigbe showed off her new man, lately.

Toro Aramide in the post she shared on her official Instagram page, noted that we now live in a wicked world. She also covered her home from intruders with the blood of Jesus as well.

See post below:

Meanwhile, Netizens have suggested that Toro’s post is a shade directed at her former best friend, Mercy Aigbe, who recently unveiled her new man, said to be married with kids. See some comments below,

@tracyosadi commented; “Thank God you retrace your step ,na ur husband she for enter”

@may_may.x wrote, “Expired friendship is not a beef get d beyond mercy alldy …. You always goh something to say when ever she’s in the news beware of all this frenemies they also come like an angel”