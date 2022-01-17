‘My husband has never been intimidated by anything about me’ – Actress Toyin Abraham reveals

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has revealed that her husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi has never been intimidated by anything about her.

Kolawole Ajeyemi

Kolawole AjeyemiThe talented actress took to Instagram to shower praise on her man as he celebrates his birthday today, 17th January, 2022.

According to her, her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has never been intimidated by her success.

While wishing her man a happy birthday, she reiterated that he gives her peace of mind and loves her unconditionally for who she is.

Her words read in part,

Kolawole you have never been intimidated by anything about me. You have always accepted me for who I am. You protect me, you love me, adore me and you lead me right. There’s nothing you have told me that has ever turned out to be a mistake.

