My husband is allowed to have more than one wife – Mercy Aigbe

Controversial actress, Mercy Aigbe, has addressed speculations that she crashed the marriage of her new husband, Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz’s marriage to his first wife, Funsho.

A photo shared by her former husband, Lanre Gentry, which went viral on the Internet showed the both of them with Adekaz and Funsho at a party.

However, in a message sent to Saturday Beats, Aigbe stated that Gentry and Adeoti were never friends.

She said,

“They were never family friends as speculated by Funsho and what is been peddled on social media. The picture (in question) was taken in 2013 during Adekaz’s fortieth birthday, and I was still married to Gentry then. I attended the event with my then husband. My husband is a Muslim and he is allowed to have more than one wife. I did not break his marriage to Funsho.”