“My mood for 2022 is to make money in billions”- Mercy Aigbe reveals

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has revealed her mood for 2022. Mercy revealed that her mood for 2022 is to make money in billions.

The actress and enterpreneur while sharing an Instagram video stated that all she wants to do in 2022, is make money in dollars, pounds, and Euros.

Her words,

“Hello Money, not just Naira oh, Pounds, Euros, Dollars find your way to my house sharply in billions.

Money: Open the door, I am at your doorstep in billions and in different currencies”.

In another news, Mercy Aigbe recently got married to film producer, Adeoti Kazim, popularly known as Adekaz.

According to reports Mercy’s new husband is still married to his first wife and they have four children together.

This has generated mixed reactions from netizens who felt Mercy caused havoc in their marriage. In reaction to this, the actress stated that her new husband is entitled to more than one wife according to Islam.

See below,