TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s…

Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress,…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

My sister will bite you if you tell her this – Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy tells BBNaija’s Tochi

Entertainment
By Shalom

Regina Daniels brother, Sammy West has reacted to a post which former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi made about couples.

In the post which the BBNaija star shared via his official Instagram page, he warned ladies against referring to their grown up lovers as ‘baby’.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels receives N20million as Christmas gift from…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his…

According to the influencer, it is wrong for a lady to call her man ‘baby’. He further advised ladies in relationships to call their man any other pet name except baby.

“Stop calling grown men “baby”. Any other thing but not baby”, he wrote.

Reacting to this, Regina Daniels brother stated that if he should give his sister, Regina Daniels such advice, she will definitely bite him.

“If you tell Regina Daniels this one, she go bite you”, he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photo of actress Kate Henshaw kissing Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister,…

Why I can’t do without intercourse in this life – Actress, Tonto Dikeh…

Video of ailing actor Clem Ohameze after his surgery, surfaces

Man allegedly pays his friend N5K to kill his pregnant wife in Ogun State…

Davido’s first and second babymama, Sophia Momodu and Amanda allegedly…

Nse Ikpe Etim’s lesbian sister calls out partner for being abusive

After 10 years of waiting, woman dies on Christmas day, two days after birthing…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Vee sends love message to popular singer, days after allegedly…

“Don’t put me in any class list, I am a class of my own”…

“He’s fighting for his life at the hospital” – Burna Boy…

“If you are concerned about anyone looking ‘better’ than you…

Nengi narrates how she spent N15million on her birthday outfits

“Furnish with biblical proof that Jesus and his disciples collected…

My sister will bite you if you tell her this – Regina Daniels’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More