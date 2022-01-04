My sister will bite you if you tell her this – Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy tells BBNaija’s Tochi

Regina Daniels brother, Sammy West has reacted to a post which former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi made about couples.

In the post which the BBNaija star shared via his official Instagram page, he warned ladies against referring to their grown up lovers as ‘baby’.

According to the influencer, it is wrong for a lady to call her man ‘baby’. He further advised ladies in relationships to call their man any other pet name except baby.

“Stop calling grown men “baby”. Any other thing but not baby”, he wrote.

Reacting to this, Regina Daniels brother stated that if he should give his sister, Regina Daniels such advice, she will definitely bite him.

“If you tell Regina Daniels this one, she go bite you”, he wrote.