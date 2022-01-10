My small b00bs saved me – Janemena speaks on her sxx tape scandal

Nigerian dancer, Janemena has expressed her love for her body, as she recounts how her small b00bs saved her from tape scandal.

Recall, few months ago, it was alleged that the married dancer was romantically attached to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

An audio subsequently surfaced and Kpokpogri’s voice was heard testifying about his prowess in bed and how Janemena matched his energy.

Later on, a sxx tape surfaced online. Although it was alleged to be that of Janemena, Nigerians debunked it as they insisted that Janemena’s b00bs isn’t as big as that of the lady in the tape.

Speaking about the experience, Janemena thanked her small b00bs for exonerating her from the case.

She further stated that she is grateful for her body shape and affirmed she would never alter it.

In her words:

“When they brought fake tape and picture and said it was me. Wanna know what saved me from all explanations…..

MY SMALL BOOBS.

Dem no Dey fake am😍😍😍😍

I’m super grateful for this body and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. I love y’all genuinely for riding with me😍 The real ones only”.

See post below: