TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has ended…

78-year-old man narrates how Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita…

‘The emotions I feel for you right now is pity, Karma is…

My small b00bs saved me – Janemena speaks on her sxx tape scandal

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian dancer, Janemena has expressed her love for her body, as she recounts how her small b00bs saved her from tape scandal.

Recall, few months ago, it was alleged that the married dancer was romantically attached to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

READ ALSO

Tiwa Savage in tears as man in s3x tape with her allegedly…

Herbalist exposed for allegedly putting Janemena’s…

An audio subsequently surfaced and Kpokpogri’s voice was heard testifying about his prowess in bed and how Janemena matched his energy.

Later on, a sxx tape surfaced online. Although it was alleged to be that of Janemena, Nigerians debunked it as they insisted that Janemena’s b00bs isn’t as big as that of the lady in the tape.

Speaking about the experience, Janemena thanked her small b00bs for exonerating her from the case.

She further stated that she is grateful for her body shape and affirmed she would never alter it.

In her words:

“When they brought fake tape and picture and said it was me. Wanna know what saved me from all explanations…..
MY SMALL BOOBS.
Dem no Dey fake am😍😍😍😍

I’m super grateful for this body and I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. I love y’all genuinely for riding with me😍 The real ones only”.

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has ended after 5 months

78-year-old man narrates how Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita allegedly…

‘The emotions I feel for you right now is pity, Karma is beautiful’ –…

Ubi Franklin reacts to news of his babymama, Sandra Iheuwa and Steve…

Bobrisky chased out of Benin after asking Oba to marry him (Video)

“Paid 7 rain makers so I can clean” – Cubana ChiefPriest wows netizens as heavy…

Bobrisky finally reacts to reports that he was chased out of Benin (Video)

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

My small b00bs saved me – Janemena speaks on her sxx tape scandal

Evangelist Funmilayo sends message to those using her photo to make funny memes

Ubi Franklin reacts to news of his babymama, Sandra Iheuwa and Steve…

Royal Hairs boss, Steve Thompson confirms his marriage has ended after 5 months

“Come and learn how to respect people’s culture” – James Brown mocks Bobrisky…

“I was once addicted to pornography and promiscuity but God delivered…

Bobrisky finally reacts to reports that he was chased out of Benin (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More