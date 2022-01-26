“My tummy grew until I couldn’t see my private part” – Actress, Kisa Gbekle reveals why she did N3.8M plastic surgery

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle has revealed why she underwent a GHS60K (N3.8m) plastic surgery.

Kisa Gbekle recently went under the knife to enhance her body, and she now walks around with a flat tummy and a really curvaceous backside.

Explaining why she decided to undergo the procedure in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the actress said it was because her tummy grew so big that she could no longer see her private part.

According to her, this was very embarrassing for her because she is known to have a ‘banging body’, so she resorted to do the surgical procedure.

The actress said;

“Everyone knows Kisa has a ‘banging body,’ but I couldn’t keep up during the COVID era. My tummy grew too big, which was frustrating. Everyone knows I love to work out, but I wasn’t feeling it this time. My tummy grew to the point where I couldn’t see my privates. I had to lift my tummy, which was embarrassing, so I decided on surgery.”