“My worst habit is farting anywhere and anyhow” – Nengi reveals

By Adebimpe

Reality tv star, Nengi Hampson, has revealed her worst habit ever. She revealed that farting anyhow has been her worst habit ever.

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate took to her insta story and revealed that she is fond of farting anyhow and anywhere.

According to her farting anyhow and anywhere has been her worst habit ever. She also added that people should let her be.

Her words,

“My worst habit is farting anywhere and anytime woh free me, mess no get toilet”.

Her post however generated mixed reactions online, as her fans took to the comments to express their views.

See some comments below,

@_fred.chunks wrote: “And people no go believe say na she mess 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️”.

@myfingerfoodsng wrote: “Mess no get toilet does not mean u should be releasing fart anyhow some peoples fart will cause instant migraine”.

In another news, relationship expert, Solomon Buchi has said that people should desist from farting in the presence of their partners, as this is disrespectful and unromantic.

In his words,

“The whole idea that farting in the presence of your partner is a show of love and intimacy is totally disturbing to me. I understand the point, but it is unnecessary. What does love have to do with me inhaling bad-smelling air? I think it is disrespectful when done intentionally.”

See below,

