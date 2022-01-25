“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in Suleja prison

Popular Kayanmata seller, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed also known as Jaruma, has been allegedly rearrested and remanded in Suleja Prison.

The latest development was shared by IG gossip blogger, Gistlovers who disclosed that her lawyer is currently running helter-skelter to meet her bail conditions as none of her people has shown up yet.

It comes amid the ongoing online squabble between Jaruma, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The post shared by Gistlovers reads:

“Otun ti zeh ooo😂😂😂100 mefa ni werey koole.

Hauwa wey Dey call herself Jaruma Re Arrested and Remanded in Suleja Prison as her lawyer runs around to meet the bail condition, but as at now Jaruma is till cooling off for Suleja prison as none of her people don show up.

Hauwa Saidu Mohammed a.k.a Jaruma was arraigned on count of Defamation of Character, Injurious Falsehood, Drug Abuse,Criminal Intimidation and Publication of False News with Intent to Cause Offence Against the Public Peace at the Upper Area Court, Zuba FCT Abuja where she pleaded not guilty. Her counsel made an application for her bail and the court made an order for her to be remanded in prison custody till Friday the 28th day of January, 2022. Meanwhile, the substantive case has been adjourned till 23/02/2022.”

