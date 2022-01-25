TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports…

“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in Suleja prison

Social Media drama
By Peter

Popular Kayanmata seller, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed also known as Jaruma, has been allegedly rearrested and remanded in Suleja Prison.

The latest development was shared by IG gossip blogger, Gistlovers who disclosed that her lawyer is currently running helter-skelter to meet her bail conditions as none of her people has shown up yet.

Reactions as Jaruma allegedly rearrested and remanded in Suleja prison

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels deny using Kanyamata to make her husband, Ned…

Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of…

It comes amid the ongoing online squabble between Jaruma, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The post shared by Gistlovers reads:

“Otun ti zeh ooo😂😂😂100 mefa ni werey koole.
Hauwa wey Dey call herself Jaruma Re Arrested and Remanded in Suleja Prison as her lawyer runs around to meet the bail condition, but as at now Jaruma is till cooling off for Suleja prison as none of her people don show up.

Hauwa Saidu Mohammed a.k.a Jaruma was arraigned on count of Defamation of Character, Injurious Falsehood, Drug Abuse,Criminal Intimidation and Publication of False News with Intent to Cause Offence Against the Public Peace at the Upper Area Court, Zuba FCT Abuja where she pleaded not guilty. Her counsel made an application for her bail and the court made an order for her to be remanded in prison custody till Friday the 28th day of January, 2022. Meanwhile, the substantive case has been adjourned till 23/02/2022.”

See the post below:

See reactions by Netizens:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Karma awaits you” – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe as she ties…

Man narrates his terrifying experience with toxic girlfriend

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry reacts to reports that Mercy has…

“Still celebrating you my king” – Mercy Aigbe gushes over her…

Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry opens up on the real father of…

Lady seeks help for boyfriend who makes love to spiritual wife

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus mourns

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“You can’t be cheating and ministering” – Bolanle…

“Sometimes what you see on social media is not what it is in real…

Skit-maker, De General reportedly convicted after found guilty of drug…

Singer, Olakira bags brand ambassador deal with Maserati; receives new car…

“Ned no get work” – Reactions as Jaruma is allegedly rearrested and remanded in…

“God saved my life after suffering postpartum hemorrhage” – Adesua Etomi…

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin gifts actor Clem Ohameze N1.5M after successful surgery…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More