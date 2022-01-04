Nengi narrates how she spent N15million on her birthday outfits

Big Brother Naija finalist, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has narrated how she spent N15million on her birthday outfits and photoshoot.

The BBNaija star who celebrated her 24th birthday some days ago said she had to settle for a late birthday shoot, only to discover that the outfit designs she submitted to her stylist amounted to N15M.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote,

“Sooo, I woke up reminiscing about my 24th birthday. I still remember how 3 days to my birthday, I hadn’t done a shoot. I wasn’t gonna do one, coz December was such a busy month for me but I knew my loves would be so heartbroken.

I hit Swanky up last minute and told him we need to put something together. Baba said him he no dey do styling for now o but based on say na Nengi, e go run am. So we shared ideas, didn’t bother discussing the price with him.

Shoot day sha came, we started shooting by 5pm. First time in my life I would start a shoot that late. At that point I was going crazy .. everything was sooo impromptu, everyone was under so much pressure. Then I saw my fits and lemme tell you something, I was astonished.

They were exactly what I had imagined. That was all the ginger I needed. I sha asked my Swanky what the bill was.. I thought I’d hear 5m or sumn.. then I heard 35k.. I’m sure I must’ve stammered a little bit when I said 35k what.. baba said USD.”