Nigerian Pastor shares photos of “angel” captured on camera in his church

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ekuma Uche Philips, a Nigerian pastor based in Cotonou, Benin Republic, has shared photos of an ‘angel‘ captured on camera in his church.

Ekuma said the ‘Angel’ was caught on camera during his church’s cross-over service on December 31, at exactly 12:13am.

According to Ekuma, he was wowed over the experience because he has never seen such thing since he was born.

He wrote on Facebook:

“THIS IS DOUBLE WONDERS INDEED. An ANGLE was captured on Camera during our cross over Night, on Friday 31th Dec, Exacting 12:13am,

I have never seen such thing since l was born,.We are in the day of great WONDERS.This is God, Thank you Jesus. For your great visitation and double wonders in Faith foundation ministries Porto Novo.Benin Republic”.

