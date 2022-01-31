Nigerian politician, Natasha Akpoti receives a Rolls Royce from lover as Valentine gift

Nigerian female politician and lawyer, Barrister Natasha Akpoti, has received a car gift from her lover ahead of valentine’s day.

Natasha Akpoti, received a Rolls Royce gift from her undisclosed lover as valentine’s gift.

The Kogi state-born politician and enterpreneur, was spotted in some photos shared online, posing with her new Rolls Royce.

Natasha’s friends shared the news of their friends car gift from her yet to be revealed lover.

The photos shared online showed the interior of the luxury ride which is red in color and breathtaking.

However amidst the celebration, glitz and glamor, the name and identity of her lover was not disclosed.

Recall that Natasha contested for the position of the Governor of Kogi State in the 2019 gubernatorial election which held on November 16, 2019, but she lost the election.

Natasha Akpoti is known for her humanitarian work, giving back to the society and empowering women.

See more photos below,