Nigerian singer, Sina Rambo, show off his new home on social media

By Adebimpe

Popular Nigerian Singer, Sina Adeleke, better known as, Sina Rambo, has acquired a new house in the new year.

The singer and cousin to Davido, Afrobeat Nigerian singer, recently bought a new house and he took to his Instagram page to share his latest acquisition.

While sharing photos of his new house the singer thanked God for helping to show off.

In his words,

“NEW YARD! 🏠 👏 New year just started and God already showing off 🤣 2022 🎆”.

In another news, Sina Rambo recently tied the knot with the love of his life, Heidi Dagmar Korth.

Their court wedding took place in Lagos in October 2021 and was attended by his close associates, family and friends.

