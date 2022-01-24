TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerians have advised Mercy Aigbe‘s ex husband, Lanre Gentry to do a paternity test for his son with Mercy Aigbe, Juwon.

This is coming shortly after Nigerians pointed out the alleged striking resemblance between the new husband of Mercy Aigbe and her ex-husband’s son, Juwon.

Hours ago, news broke out of the actress’ secret marriage to her married lover, Adekaz, the CEO of IbakaTV.

Nigerians however, insinuated that Lanre Gentry‘s son, Juwon, has a striking resemblance with Adekaz as many advocates for a DNA check.

See some reactions below:

dan_mbah wrote:
“Gentry has done DNA hence his refusal to pay school fees. Juwon and the new husband carry same mouth”

kaylaaccessories wrote:
“Dis is Juwon father jare if u know u know”.

rita_of_grace wrote:
“@kaylaaccessories I think so too. The resemblance is strong”

omobee75421 wrote:
“As in , split image of this man. Mr Gentry need to demand for DNA asap.”

