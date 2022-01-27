Nigerians react to photo of Pete Edochie and his first son

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerians have shared their opinions over a recent photo of award winning nollywood actor, Pete Edochie and his first son.

The photo which has been going viral on social media was posted online by Pete Edochie’s last son and actor, Yul Edochie.

Sharing the photo via his official Instagram page, Yul Edochie revealed how his father taught him to be a good man, while his brother taught him to fear no man.

He further expressed his love for the duo while referring to them as “great men”.

“Father and first son. Family is everything. I love these two great men.
My father taught me to be a good man. My brother taught me to fear no man”, he wrote.

