Nigerians react to recent update on Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike’s relationship

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and her lover, Fidelis Anosike has been the topic of discussion for some time now.

In a recent post, a blogger identified as Cutiejulz spoke about the manner Rita Dominic’s lover, Fidelis Anosike allegedly flaunts her on Instagram lately.

The blogger also predicted that something good might have occurred in the life of the couple.

According to her, for the past 3 days, Fidelis has been posting Rita consistently on his page which seems a bit unusual.

The post reads

“For the past 3 days, Rita’s husband has been posting her back to back non stop. Prior to this, the last time he posted her was around may last year.

Biko, what’s the good news? They should share na. Our ears are itching for our beautiful Riri, bikonu😍😍😍.

Before you shout; “cutie mind your business”.. Just remember that na amebo carry you come here , abi this place na church WhatsApp group? 😩😩😩”

See post and reactions below:

