“No one finds it easy in Nigeria, everyone is struggling” – Actress Bisola Aiyeola reveals

By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress and reality tv star, Bisola Aiyeola , has said that no one finds it easy in Nigeria as everyone is struggling and hustling.

Bisola Aiyeola
The actress in an interview with Hip Tv, stated that she is unaware if other men and women in Nigeria are finding it easy, but in her own view nothing is easy in Nigeria.

Speaking further on how she handles online trolls as a celebrity, she said that she doesn’t pay attention to trolls because she gives too much positive energy.

Excerpts from her interview,

“In today’s world, in this current Nigeria nobody has it easy. I don’t know if other women or men have it easy. But for me, nobody has it easy. Everyone is struggling, everyone is hustling. We are just praying that God keeps blessing us”.

“I don’t pay attention to trolls, there is no need. I love to give off too much positive energy .I don’t like anything negative, I don’t pay attention to them. They don’t deserve my anger”.

“There’s the urge to have that close nuclear family unit and then there’s the reality; it’s not that easy having another child and building a new home. I’ve heard from other people’s experiences too. Somehow, I’ve been able to manage all these years with my daughter. I am proud of her; she’s in secondary school now. I just want to work on giving her the best. I won’t say that I am using torchlight to look for a family now, but if it does happen, I’ll embrace it with all of me. But the reality of it is that, it’s not as beautiful as it sounds”.

