“No one in Nigeria will make heaven” – Gay rights activist, Bisi Almi reveals

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has opined that no one in Nigeria will make heaven.

Bisi Alimi

The gay man stated that Nigerians beg for rapture to happen as if they are prepared for heaven.

Bisi Alimi in a post on his Insta story, stated that Nigerians are concerned about heaven as if they have the admission letter to heaven.

He however questioned the existence of heaven. According to him there is nothing like heaven or ghetto heaven.

His words,

“The way Nigerians beg for rapture to happen, you will think they already have admission letter to the so called heaven. But I got news for you! No one in Nigeria will make heaven (that’s if there is anything like heaven in the first place), Not even ghetto heaven”.

